Guwahati: In commemoration of Rabha Diwas, a special audio CD to honor Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha was launched by Bandana Dutta, the Dean of Studies of Assam down town University (AdtU).
The CD titled ‘Bindu Bindu’ was unveiled at a solemn ceremony held at the Guwahati Press Club, organized by the university’s performing arts department.
The launch of ‘Bindu Bindu’ marks a significant moment as it pays tribute to the extraordinary talent and artistic contributions of Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha. The compilation features eight songs composed by renowned artists including Jiten Deb, Ratan Hazarika, Bhupen Nath, Lakshhira Das, and Shashindra Kumar Adhikari. The heartfelt lyrics were penned by Parag Kumar Bhattacharya, Idris Ali, Hiren Bhatt, and Pradeep Barua.
“The primary objective of ‘Bindu Bindu’ is to preserve and popularize cherished Assamese modern songs for generations to come,” Bandana Dutta said.
She also expressed her intention to make these captivating melodies readily accessible on platforms such as YouTube.
The launch ceremony was held in the presence of distinguished guests, including the talented satriya artists Dipiyot and Deepankar, recipients of the prestigious Ustad Bismillah Khan Awards.
The event also witnessed soul-stirring renditions of Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha’s songs by Nibedita Baishya and Anurag of the programme of Performing Arts. Additionally, Pankhi Kashyap delivered poignant recitations of poems penned by esteemed Assamese poets, resonating with the emotions that arose in the wake of Kalaguru’s demise.
Utpal Datta, the Dean of the Department of Performing Arts, extended his heartfelt gratitude to all participants and attendees for their contributions during the vote of thanks.
