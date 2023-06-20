Tinsukia: From bus to luxury cars, this is the tale of a multi-crore lottery scam and a 36-hour-long police chase spread across several districts of Assam.
On Sunday, days after police denied permission for the “lottery coupon game“, terming it as gambling, the organizers declared the results of the lottery from an undisclosed location, leaving the police red-faced.
The police action that followed included multiple raids in many districts of Upper Assam and resulted in the apprehension of four men for their alleged involvement in the lottery coupon game and seizure of two light motor vehicles, besides cash and other “incriminating documents”.
The accused have been identified as Rinku Nath, Manab Jyoti Nath, Dipankar Nath and Parthadip Chetia.
According to police sources, a report was sought regarding permission for “lottery coupons game” to be held on June 11 by the president of No. 2 Kadamoni Namghar Parisalana Samity under Tinsukia police station. The same was denied through a letter addressed to the additional deputy commissioner on May 29.
“A police case was also registered in this regard putting the planned lottery coupon game in cold storage,” a source said.
A week later, on June 18 (Sunday), the results of the lottery coupon suddenly went viral on social media, prompting the police to immediately launch a manhunt.
The source said, “The lottery draw, illegal under Assam games and betting act, was held at an undisclosed location and police is trying to identify where it took place and the persons involved.”
Reacting to the development moments later, the police said, “This is to inform all that this lottery game is illegal under Assam games and betting act. A criminal case has been registered. Strict legal action will be taken against persons who have clicked and circulated these images on social media.”
On Tuesday, the special teams constituted for conducting raids apprehended four accused from different locations. The raids continue in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and Sivasagar districts. Though the alleged masterminds Bhaskar Nath and Hridoy Kurmi along with others are still at large, efforts are on to nab them, the source said.
According to allegations, the organisers lured villagers with the promise of luxury vehicle prizes to the winners of the lottery tickets, sold as gift coupon worth Rs 100 each, and embezzled crores of rupees. “A total of Rs 4 crore has been collected and the winning numbers went to an unsold ticket,” the source alleged.
Meanwhile, as the police investigation makes headway, it will throw more light on the motive, design, planning and persons behind this illegal lottery game.
