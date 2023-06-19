MasterChef Nayanjyoti Saikia inaugurates NE's 1st highway food court

Azara: The first highway food court in the northeast, FOODISTHAN NH37, was inaugurated by MasterChef 2023 Nayanjyoti Saikia in Guwahati on Sunday. Jaggan Foodtech Group, a food and beverage conglomerate, owns the food court.

Conceptualised by restauranteur Pranjal Chetia, who has a decade of food branding experience, this food court is the Jaggan group’s first food court in Assam and is located at Dharapur junction on Azara Airport Road in Guwahati.

Speaking at the launch of the food court, Chetia who is also the founder of Jaggan Foodtech Group, said, “FOODISTHAN NH37 focuses on being a one-stop food and beverages destination.”

He revealed that the aim of the food court would be hassle-free highway travel across the northeast region and a “great offering of food and beverages along with safety, hygiene, rest rooms and consistent quality.” The establishment aims at providing a truly unique highway dining experience with live events, art and fusion cuisines for travellers, he said.

Commenting on Jaggan Foodtech Group’s strategy, Chetia said, “Ours is the only organised food court operator in the northeast which is not sub-contracting the food with various vendors.”

7 brands are involved in the catering of food for the highway food court. In a cozy and trendy setting, FOODISTHAN NH37 offers a wide range of options including Chaay Chaay’s desi tea served in clay pots, Mast Biryanis authentic dum-cooked biryani, Thalaivars Tiffins’ original South Indian dosas, Yo Panda’s flavourful Asian Chinese dishes and momos, and The Grab Shop’s snack options, Chetia added.

