Flood situation improves marginally in Assam; 31,000 still affected

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam improved marginally on Monday even though nearly 31,000 people are still reeling under the deluge across 10 districts of Assam, an official bulletin said.

Till Sunday, nearly 33,500 people were suffering from floods across 12 districts of Assam.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 30,700 people are hit due to the flood.

The ASDMA report said districts of Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Sonitpur and Udalguri are now affected by the deluge.

Lakhimpur is the worst hit with over 22,000 people suffering, followed by Dibrugarh (3,800 people) and Kokrajhar (1,800 people), it added.

The administration has been running 25 relief distribution centres in seven districts, but no relief camp is operating as of now.

At present, 444 villages are under water and 4,741.23 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across the state, ASDMA said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Massive erosions have been witnessed in Biswanath, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kamrup, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur and Udalguri district, ASDMA said.

Places in Dima Hasao, Kamrup Metropolitan and Karimganj have reported incidents of landslides due to heavy rainfall.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Sonitpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Baksa, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Golaghat, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Karimganj and Udalguri.

Urban areas in many places across Cachar, Darrang, Jorhat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Kokrajhar and Nalbari districts were inundated.

The Brahmaputra river’s tributary Kopili at Kampur is flowing above the danger mark, the report said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Monday predicted ‘very heavy’ to ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall across several districts of Assam over the next five days.

In a ‘Special Weather Bulletin’, IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has issued ‘Red Alert’ for Monday, followed by ‘Orange Alerts’ for the subsequent two days and ‘Yellow Alert’ for Thursday.

‘Red Alert’ signifies taking immediate action, while ‘Orange Alert’ implies to be prepared for action and ‘Yellow Alert’ stands for watch and be updated.

“Moisture incursion is very likely to continue due to strong low-level Southerly/Southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India during the next 2-3 days.

“Under its influence, widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall/ thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to continue over Assam during the next 2-3 days and likely to decrease gradually thereafter,” it added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | ASDMA issues 24hr alert for heavy rains, storms in Kamrup Metro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









