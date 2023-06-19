Assam: Brahmaputra water level rises, state on high alert

Guwahati: The water level of Brahmaputra has reached the warning level in parts of Assam pertaining to incessant rainfall over the past few days.
While the water level of Brahmaputra has breached the danger mark in Tezpur, Dibrugarh and Majuli, that of Guwahati is below the danger mark.
“The water level in Guwahati stood at 48.45 metres at 8 am today,” an Inland Water Department official said.
The executive engineer of Inland Water Transport, Jayanta Gogoi said that despite the ongoing challenges, ferry services in Guwahati would resume only during the day.
Meanwhile, the release of excessive water from the Kurichhu hydropower plant in Bhutan may worsen the flood situation in lower Assam.
Excessive water from the Bhutan dam has already led to an increase in the water level of Pahumara river and Kaladiya river in Barpeta district.
The district administration is on high alert and has appealed to the residents to be careful.
According to the state disaster management authority, a total of 37, 535 people from 13 districts have been affected by the ongoing floods in Assam.
