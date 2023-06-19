Guwahati: With incessant monsoon rains wreaking havoc in Assam, the Assam State and Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Monday alerted the likelihood of thunderstorm and heavy rainfall in Kamrup Metropolitan district.

The ASDMA notified the public that thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and heavy showers are “very likely” in isolated parts of Kamrup Metropolitan within the next 24 hours.

It also warned people to avoid going to areas prone to water-logging and advised checking for traffic congestion before travelling.

Prior to the ASDMA notice, the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) had also alerted the public about heavy to very heavy rainfall in Guwahati and neighbouring areas on Monday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed the public that after heavy to extremely heavy rain in several parts of Assam over a period of 2-3 days, the rainfall may decrease. Reduced visibility due to heavy rain, landslides in certain hilly areas, traffic congestion, water-logging and flooding in certain areas of Assam were also predicted.

While rains continue to affect several northeastern states, a total of 37,535 people in 13 districts across Assam have been affected by flooding, the ASDMA stated.

