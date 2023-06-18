USTM, Gabonese higher education ministry tie up for student exchange, research

Guwahati: University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gabonese Ministry of Higher Education to promote and expand international understanding and stimulate and support educational and intercultural activities and projects.

The agreement was signed on Saturday by Dr Patrick Mouguiama Daouda, minister of higher education and scientific research, Gabon, and Prof GD Sharma, vice-chancellor USTM and president, Association of Indian Universities.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The Gabonese minister of higher education, along with Josephine Patricia Ntyam-Ehya, first counsellor, Embassy of Gabon in India, and other delegates from the country, visited USTM on Saturday and addressed an interactive session with students and faculty members of the university.

A beautiful exhibition of the cultural diversity of the eight northeastern states was also presented by the students of USTM before the international guests on the occasion.

Addressing a large gathering of students and faculty members, the Gabonese minister expressed his desire to work on inter-university projects and highlighted the importance of the mobility of teacher-researchers and students for higher education.

“The pact will be a tool to forge a partnership, especially between USTM and other universities in Gabon (in central Africa). Our students can study digital courses for the first three years and travel to India to pursue further studies. In the same way, Indian students can travel to Gabon for further studies. I assure you that Gabon is very capable of taking charge of the students who come to our country for higher studies. Gabon has a policy of social assistance for the students and it is a very strong policy.”

He said the Gabonese government also takes care of the food and accommodation of the students. “The Indian students who come to study in Gabon can also avail the same benefits,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Appreciating the green campus of USTM, Mouguiama Daouda thanked everyone present for their participation.

Addressing the gathering, USTM chancellor Mahbubul Hoque said, “We are collaborating with other countries for student, faculty and staff exchange and collaborative research. We are working honestly with dedication and I believe that by 2030 we can make USTM globally known. Our university is heading towards becoming a teaching-learning destination for global students.”

Earlier, presenting the welcome address, Prof GD Sharma, VC, USTM said, “Now we are in a position to become a place of attraction for international students. We were given ‘A’ Grade by NAAC and we are among the top 200 universities in the NIRF ranking in India. Accordingly, USTM is coming up with the necessary facilities and infrastructure suitable for international students.”

While a wide range of projects may be identified within the MoU, educational experiences between students and staff of the two institutions are likely to comprise most of them.

Each institution will accept full-time students from the other institution on an approximate one-for-one basis for undergraduate or postgraduate studies during the academic year, and, where feasible, during any of the sessions of summer school.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Such activities include faculty exchange for research activities for short-term or extended periods of time; conducting conferences, seminars and lecture series; developing activities with the areas of business, industry and education in the community in which the institutions are located.

The term of this MoU shall be five academic years. Each academic year shall begin with the Fall Semester and shall consist of the Fall (Odd) and Spring (Even).

Also Read | USTM mulls centre for sustainable development for Northeast

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









