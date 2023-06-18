Sivsagar (Assam): BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday asserted that India has been giving a befitting reply to anyone casting an evil eye on the country.
Speaking at a party rally here, Nadda said the BJP-led central government has worked to strengthen India’s security.
“Be it during the Doklam stand off or the surgical strike, India has shown no one can cast an evil eye on us,” he said.
Nadda also maintained that the NDA government’s nine years at the Centre have been marked by strong decisions, which have taken the country forward.
“Before 2014, India was known for corruption, policy paralysis and scams. Now, we are known for a decisive, strong and forward-marching government,” the senior BJP leader said.
The country’s image has undergone a drastic transformation, especially at the international forum, under the current regime, Nadda said.
“Be it ‘seva, sushasan, garib-kalyan’ (service, good governance, service to the poor), the Union government has delivered on all fronts,” he added.
