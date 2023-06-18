Guwahati: With several rivers in Assam, including the Brahmaputra, flowing above the danger level following the onset of monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an ‘orange’ alert for heavy rainfall in Guwahati.
The weather department’s report warns that heavy rainfall measuring 7-11 cm is “very likely” in Guwahati on June 18, 19 and 20.
According to the forecast, heavy rainfall in the city over the next three days may cause flooding and water-logging in certain areas and consequent traffic congestion across the city’s roads. Landslides around hilly areas, disrupted municipal services, and poor visibility due to incessant rainfall are some of the inconveniences expected, the report stated.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Along with alerting the public about rainfall, the IMD has also advised precautionary measures to handle the impact.
The public has been requested to follow traffic advisories, keep commuting to a minimum, and avoid landslide-prone areas.
Also Read | Assam flood situation remains grim with rivers flowing above red mark
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- PM Modi proposes G20 membership for African Union
- Assam: India has been giving befitting reply to anyone casting evil eye on it, says JP Nadda
- Manipur seeks Mizoram’s help to restore peace
- Meghalaya: Tura Catholic churches to pray for victims of Manipur violence
- Tribal Forum ‘dares’ Manipur CM to name politicians operating as drug lords
- How to separate sexual expression and women objectification in art forms