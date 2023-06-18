Guwahati: With several rivers in Assam, including the Brahmaputra, flowing above the danger level following the onset of monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an ‘orange’ alert for heavy rainfall in Guwahati.

The weather department’s report warns that heavy rainfall measuring 7-11 cm is “very likely” in Guwahati on June 18, 19 and 20.

According to the forecast, heavy rainfall in the city over the next three days may cause flooding and water-logging in certain areas and consequent traffic congestion across the city’s roads. Landslides around hilly areas, disrupted municipal services, and poor visibility due to incessant rainfall are some of the inconveniences expected, the report stated.

Along with alerting the public about rainfall, the IMD has also advised precautionary measures to handle the impact.

The public has been requested to follow traffic advisories, keep commuting to a minimum, and avoid landslide-prone areas.

