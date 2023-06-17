NRL signs MoA with IFSA, Kaziranga varsity for research on wind energy in NE

Guwahati: Numaligarh Refinery Ltd on Friday signed a memorandum of agreement with the Institute of Frontier Science and Application and Kaziranga University to carry out research on the assessment of wind energy potential in north-east India.
The agreement was signed by NRL’s senior chief general manager Nikunja Borthakur, Kaziranga University vice-chancellor Dr P K Mishra and IFSA chairman Dr P Goswami, a company release said.
The project aims at developing bankable wind energy assessment over Assam in a riverine environment using mobile lidar observations for three years.
According to the MoA, Kaziranga University, in technical collaboration with IFSA and with funding from NRL, will implement the project.
NRL director (finance) Sanjay Choudhuri and senior officials from all the organisations were present on the occasion.
