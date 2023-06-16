Guwahati: Four persons were killed and another critically injured in a road accident in Assam’s Tinsukia district, police said on Friday.

Five persons were returning from a wedding after midnight in Digboi town when their speeding vehicle hit a tree, killing three persons on the spot and injuring two others, they said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The injured were rushed to the hospital where one of them succumbed to her injuries while the other was battling for his life, police said.

The dead persons have been identified as Amrit Dutta, Disha Gope, Subhas Gope and Sadhana Gope while the injured is Ratan Gope, police added.

Also Read | Assam CID, NCB organise workshop on investigation of drug trafficking cases

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









