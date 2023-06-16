Assam CID, NCB organise workshop on investigation of drug trafficking cases

Guwahati: The criminal investigation department (CID) of Assam Police in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Delhi, organised a day-long workshop on investigation of drug trafficking cases for investigation officers of the state police force on Thursday.

The workshop was attended by 85 officers from the rank of sub inspector to deputy superintendent of police of Assam Police at the NEDFI convention centre in Dispur.

Sessions on search, seizure, arrest, disposal, drug sampling, financial investigation, asset freezing and PITNDPS (Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) proposals were conducted by the experienced faculty from NCB.

Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Justice Sandeep Mehta was the chief guest of the valediction function.

Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh, additional DGP, CID Assam A.Y.V Krishna and several senior police officers and NCB officers attended the workshop.

Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, Justice Sandeep Mehta addresses the workshop at the NEDFi convention centre

The additional DGP, CID welcomed the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court and gave a report on the proceedings of the workshop along with a presentation on the achievements of the Assam Police in nabbing drug traffickers in the past two years.

The Assam DGP, in his address, spoke about the tough action being taken by Assam Police to curb the drug menace and to make the state drugs free.

Notably, a total of 2,878 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the year 2022 as against 455 cases in 2018, 828 cases in the year 2019, 980 cases in 2020 and 2,271 cases in 2021.

Assam Police arrested 4,691 drug traffickers, seized 112 kg of heroin, 49,000 kg of ganja, 52 lakh tablets, more than 21 lakh cough syrup bottles, 215 kg opium, etc in 2022.

Coordinated efforts in demand reduction, supply reduction and harm reduction are on with the help of all the stakeholders.

NDPS Act cases are being closely supervised and followed up with timely charge sheets, he informed.

According to official sources, the conviction percentage of NDPS Act cases in the year 2022 is around 47 percent and 26 habitual drug traffickers have been detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act.

Addressing the workshop, Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Justice Sandeep Mehta, from his vast experience, shared the common mistakes that are committed by investigating officers while investigating cases under the NDPS Act as a result of which the accused get benefitted during the trial.

In his keynote address, Chief Justice Mehta appreciated the efforts of Assam Police in nabbing the drug traffickers and also expressed his happiness over the deliberations in the workshop.

“It was a day of fruitful deliberations and will help in a long way in improving the quality of investigations of drug trafficking cases,” he said.

