Assam: 3 arrested for govt job scam in Tinsukia

Tinsukia: Karbi Anglong police has arrested three persons, including two employees of the office of the deputy commissioner in Tinsukia, for allegedly luring job seekers and extorting money from them on the pretext of giving them government jobs.
Members of the arrested trio have been identified as Deepak Thapa, Pradeep Tantiya – both DC office employees – and Anil Moran, a resident of Makum.
According to police sources, based on complaints of extortion in the name of providing judiciary jobs, Hamren police launched an investigation.
“Prima facie evidence nailed the role of the three accused, following which a team of Hamren police reached Tinsukia and arrested them.”
“They have issued a fake appointment letter for a judiciary post,” police sources revealed.
The police also said, “The trio were taken to Karbi Anglong district for questioning, and were produced before a local court which has sent them to 3 days police remand.”
According to sources, police have seized some computer equipment from the accused.
Further investigation is being conducted to find out whether the accused have looted other persons with fake appointments or false promises of jobs for cash.
