Guwahati: The onset of monsoon in the northeast has also increased incidents of landslides on the National Highway 6, threatening the lifeline of not just the Barak Valley but also of Tripura, Mizoram, and Manipur.
On Thursday morning, a fresh landslide was reported at the entry point of the Sonapur tunnel, leaving several vehicles stranded on both sides of the tunnel. The NHAI is said to be working to clear the debris and restore normal traffic.
The recurring landslides in the stretch once again highlighted the challenges commuters faced during the monsoon season. On Wednesday too, the Highway was blocked after a landslide in the same spot.
The promised East-West corridor via Haflong, meant to provide an alternate route from Silchar to Guwahati, is yet to be completed.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Deputy Commissioner of East Jaintia Hills District (EJHD), in view of the possibility of the occurrence of landslides at the Sonapyrdi Tunnel on the National Highway 6 as well as on the stretch of the Highway from Lumshnong to Malidor, has also issued an advisory asking the general public to avoid non-essential travel along this stretch of the Highway.
Last Sunday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while reviewing the flood preparedness of the state, directed NHAI officials to depute and keep on standby their machinery so that any contingency can be dealt with immediately.
Also Read | Rabha tribe celebrates ‘Baikho Puja’ along Assam- Meghalaya border
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Twice in 2 days: Landslides becoming a regular occurrence on NH 6
- PM Modi thanks countries for support to resolution piloted by India in UNGA
- Assam: Karbi Cultural Society to host Karbi youth festival in January
- Covid affects brain’s cerebellum more than other regions: Study
- Centre assures full support to Manipur govt in ensuring sufficient foodgrains
- Meghalaya CM writes to Centre on Ranchi, Kolkata as CUET centres