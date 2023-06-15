Guwahati: The onset of monsoon in the northeast has also increased incidents of landslides on the National Highway 6, threatening the lifeline of not just the Barak Valley but also of Tripura, Mizoram, and Manipur.

On Thursday morning, a fresh landslide was reported at the entry point of the Sonapur tunnel, leaving several vehicles stranded on both sides of the tunnel. The NHAI is said to be working to clear the debris and restore normal traffic.

The recurring landslides in the stretch once again highlighted the challenges commuters faced during the monsoon season. On Wednesday too, the Highway was blocked after a landslide in the same spot.

There has been another Mudslide at Sonapur Tunnel and clearing efforts are already ongoing.Heavy rainfall is forecasted for the next few days and Drivers are advised to drive on NH06 cautiously.@MeghalayaPolice @assampolice pic.twitter.com/YjDRJyzIXb — 🇮🇳 East Jaintia Hills Police 🇮🇳 (@ejhpolice) June 14, 2023

The promised East-West corridor via Haflong, meant to provide an alternate route from Silchar to Guwahati, is yet to be completed.

The Deputy Commissioner of East Jaintia Hills District (EJHD), in view of the possibility of the occurrence of landslides at the Sonapyrdi Tunnel on the National Highway 6 as well as on the stretch of the Highway from Lumshnong to Malidor, has also issued an advisory asking the general public to avoid non-essential travel along this stretch of the Highway.

Last Sunday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while reviewing the flood preparedness of the state, directed NHAI officials to depute and keep on standby their machinery so that any contingency can be dealt with immediately.

