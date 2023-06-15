Guwahati: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has termed the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as a visionary policy with the potential to facilitate the nation’s journey towards a new India, during a conclave held at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.
The conclave was organised by the Raj Bhavan in association with the Department of Higher Education and General Administration Department of the state.
Speaking at the inauguration of the two-day conclave on ‘Implementation of NEP 2020 in Assam’, at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati on Thursday, the governor said that the NEP has envisioned an education system rooted in Indian ethos.
The NEP contributes to the transformation of India into an equitable and knowledgeable nation by providing quality education to all, he said.
He also said that to reap rich dividends from NEP 2020, the government is charting actionable points such as a common timetable, a common grading pattern and a common curriculum, and working on implementing them.
Assam’s universities should work towards implementing NEP 2020 in their curriculum, he added.
The governor also said that he hoped the conclave would provide an excellent platform for all stakeholders to exchange ideas, share the best practices and explore innovative approaches to ensure successful implementation of NEP 2020.
He lauded the fact that the number of girl students in Assam was higher than that of boys whereas in many other states it was the opposite. He further said, “the student-teacher ratio is also good in Assam. Everything taken together has presented a vibrant landscape for the state to become a hub of education in the region.”
As a part of NEP 2020, Kataria also highlighted the need to take effective steps relating to change of curriculum and allotment and accumulation of credit points. “Modules for multi-disciplinary, interdisciplinary and trans-disciplinary courses are to be prepared and women-oriented courses like dance, painting, designing, etc., should be included,” he added.
For infrastructure development of educational institutions, the governor observed that the universities to which the state government has allotted land, should get their master plans prepared soon. The universities should pay special attention to taking possession of the land, mutation proceedings, etc., and coordinate with the concerned departments of the state government to speed up the construction work, he advised.
Addressing the conclave, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the academic fraternity to work for transforming the state into an educational hub of eastern India.
Sarma said that the Assam government has taken steps for speedy implementation of NEP 2020, and accordingly, launched the policy for higher education in the state on June 3.
He said the vice-chancellors of the state universities have been taking committed steps for its implementation and assured all necessary support for improving the infrastructure of universities.
The chief minister informed that feedback from parents and students regarding the proper implementation of the education policy would be sought. Sarma also urged the universities to publish booklets to help students understand the postgraduate and undergraduate courses under NEP 2020. He added that there was a need for more discussion and awareness regarding the policy so that students as well as their parents are aware of its provisions.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Stressing on maintenance of uniformity in the academic calendar, syllabus and grading pattern by the universities in the state, he said, “while some universities in the state have shown good rankings recently, performance of several others is not satisfactory.”
According to the chief minister, 50 percent universities in the state should strive hard to be among the top 100 rankings and achieve the target and emphasised that Assam should be a top-ranking educational hub in the northeast region.
Sarma also thanked the governor for taking the initiative to organise the conclave and said that it would provide an appropriate platform to the representatives of universities and leading colleges in the state to discuss in detail all issues related to NEP 2020.
He also felicitated academicians of various universities of the country who were present at the conclave as resource persons.
Also Read | Assam: Tinsukia police issues notice to municipal board over parking
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- NTA to reschedule CUET exam for Meghalaya students allotted centres elsewhere: Edu Min
- NEP can transform Assam into educational hub of region: Guv
- Meghalaya: Ex-MLA files FIR against South Garo Hills teacher over corporal punishment
- Manipur violence: Students recall fateful day of violent mob entering their hostel premises
- Pradyot Debbarma criticises Governor for not giving appointment to TISF delegation
- After NSCN-K splits again, Myanmar Nagas threaten non-cooperation