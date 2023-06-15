Guwahati: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has termed the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as a visionary policy with the potential to facilitate the nation’s journey towards a new India, during a conclave held at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

The conclave was organised by the Raj Bhavan in association with the Department of Higher Education and General Administration Department of the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the two-day conclave on ‘Implementation of NEP 2020 in Assam’, at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati on Thursday, the governor said that the NEP has envisioned an education system rooted in Indian ethos.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma greet each other ahead of the conclave on NEP, in Guwahati on Thursday.

The NEP contributes to the transformation of India into an equitable and knowledgeable nation by providing quality education to all, he said.

He also said that to reap rich dividends from NEP 2020, the government is charting actionable points such as a common timetable, a common grading pattern and a common curriculum, and working on implementing them.

Assam’s universities should work towards implementing NEP 2020 in their curriculum, he added.

The governor also said that he hoped the conclave would provide an excellent platform for all stakeholders to exchange ideas, share the best practices and explore innovative approaches to ensure successful implementation of NEP 2020.

I am delighted to deliver my thoughts during the inaugural session of the conclave on the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in Guwahati today. Along with the Chief Minister @himantabiswa & Education Minister, @ranojpeguassam (1/4) pic.twitter.com/zWiLXpV6Bf — Gulab Chand Kataria (@Gulab_kataria) June 15, 2023

He lauded the fact that the number of girl students in Assam was higher than that of boys whereas in many other states it was the opposite. He further said, “the student-teacher ratio is also good in Assam. Everything taken together has presented a vibrant landscape for the state to become a hub of education in the region.”

As a part of NEP 2020, Kataria also highlighted the need to take effective steps relating to change of curriculum and allotment and accumulation of credit points. “Modules for multi-disciplinary, interdisciplinary and trans-disciplinary courses are to be prepared and women-oriented courses like dance, painting, designing, etc., should be included,” he added.

For infrastructure development of educational institutions, the governor observed that the universities to which the state government has allotted land, should get their master plans prepared soon. The universities should pay special attention to taking possession of the land, mutation proceedings, etc., and coordinate with the concerned departments of the state government to speed up the construction work, he advised.

Addressing the conclave, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the academic fraternity to work for transforming the state into an educational hub of eastern India.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the conclave in Guwahati on Thursday.

Sarma said that the Assam government has taken steps for speedy implementation of NEP 2020, and accordingly, launched the policy for higher education in the state on June 3.

He said the vice-chancellors of the state universities have been taking committed steps for its implementation and assured all necessary support for improving the infrastructure of universities.

The chief minister informed that feedback from parents and students regarding the proper implementation of the education policy would be sought. Sarma also urged the universities to publish booklets to help students understand the postgraduate and undergraduate courses under NEP 2020. He added that there was a need for more discussion and awareness regarding the policy so that students as well as their parents are aware of its provisions.

Stressing on maintenance of uniformity in the academic calendar, syllabus and grading pattern by the universities in the state, he said, “while some universities in the state have shown good rankings recently, performance of several others is not satisfactory.”

According to the chief minister, 50 percent universities in the state should strive hard to be among the top 100 rankings and achieve the target and emphasised that Assam should be a top-ranking educational hub in the northeast region.

Sarma also thanked the governor for taking the initiative to organise the conclave and said that it would provide an appropriate platform to the representatives of universities and leading colleges in the state to discuss in detail all issues related to NEP 2020.

He also felicitated academicians of various universities of the country who were present at the conclave as resource persons.

