Tinsukia: With rapid urbanisation, parking and traffic jam have become a serious issue in Assam’s easternmost Tinsukia district. Besides, the large scale violation of parking provision by multi-storey building owners has only deepened the crisis.

Taking a cue from this, Tinsukia police has taken a tough stand on the lack of adequate parking facilities by multi-storey commercial and residential building owners and issued a notice to Tinsukia Municipal Board seeking details of building permissions for the last 10 years after preliminary report has pointed out anomalies.

The development came on the heels of several citizens knocking the doors of district administration and superintendent of police with complaints regarding violation of parking provision by building owners, resulting in hassle for commuters.

According to a senior police officer, based on complaints received from different citizens regarding lack of adequate parking facilities in many commercial and residential buildings in Tinsukia town, traffic inspector has submitted a report about anomalies in building permissions and parking spaces.

“Taking cognizance of the matter, Superintendent of Tinsukia police Abhijit Gurav has directed the OC of Tinsukia police station to conduct an enquiry into the matter and submit report within 15 days. Accordingly, OC of Tinsukia police Paragjyoti Buragohain has issued a notice to the executive officer of Tinsukia Municipal Board u/s 91 of CrPC for submission of required data within 5 days from the date of notice,” the official added.

A source said that the police has sought details of building permission, both residential and commercial, that have been granted in the last 10 years. “What is the specific law and the provisions of law followed by Tinsukia Municipal Board in granting the permissions, specially in respect of parking facilities, and whether any building owner is found violating the provision and actions taken against them,” added the source.

From residential building to office building, hospital to hotel, Section 65 of Building rules, 2014 has in detail laid down the parking specifications according to the type of building.

The provisions, though mandatory and non-compoundable, can be seen flouting openly, making this erstwhile financial capital of Assam dotted with buildings that lack adequate parking or has no parking space at all, leaving vehicles parked on roadside permanently as the authorities concerned choose to turn a blind eye to this major problem.

“The parking specification under hotel category states that “one car parking for every three rooms” but if one stroll on Chirwapatty road they can spot not just one but three hotels without any parking space provision,” Chinmoy Sarmah, a senior journalist with a vernacular newspaper and secretary of Tinsukia Press Club, said.

Chinmoy added, “There is nexus between building owners and government officials, otherwise, how could a multi-storeyed commerical building come up without any parking provision. The issuance of trade license for hotel business in absence of parking provision raises yet another serious question that need to be answered by Tinsukia Municipal Board and district administration.”

The most worrying factor is that despite repeated media reports and complaints, such hotels have been allowed to function and it seems that government agencies have given them free-hand to violate rules. “Cars and heavy duty commercial vehicle owners illegally encroached significant portion of roads. During marriage ceremonies or party bookings, the stretch faces serious traffic snarls because of double parking on road by hotel guest vehicles and as a result the commuters suffer,” he added.

“The officials are responsible to inspect buildings during the construction to ensure that construction is taking place as per the approved plan or building by-laws. If violation or deviation are detected, the official and department concerned are duty-bound to issue notice and stop the construction,” Sarmah said adding “The officials cannot shed away from their responsibility by issuing demolition order when matter goes out of their hands, which is nothing more than an eyewash.”

The prospects of the town has been ruined due to the selfish interest of certain individuals and its time that strict action is taken against the erring officials, demanded Chinmoy.

Geetali Saikia, a commuter, told EastMojo that wherever you go, there is hardly any parking provisions in commercial building, malls and markets. “This results in vehicles being parked on the narrow roads of the town, making it difficult for us to navigate the traffic and find a proper parking lot.” Driving has become a nightmare in Tinsukia, she added.

At a time when India is dreaming of smart cities, this can’t be the condition of a developing town. “When there are provisions laid down then what had prevented the agency concerned to ensure that the rules are followed on the ground,” Saikia questioned.

“It’s no longer only about parking violations. From building setbacks, extended chajjas (overhanging eave or roof covering), floor area ratio (FAR) to open space, violation of various provisions of building rules are a common scene in Tinsukia. Narrow interior roads are blocked with parked vehicles as building owners have converted the parking space into shops and godowns to earn more money,” Rituraj Baruah of Parivesh Suraksha Samity claimed.

He alleged that the Samity has appraised of Tinsukia municipality and administration from time to time regarding illegal construction and violation of building by-laws but the authority concerned is yet to take any concrete steps.

“If that is the case what is the need for building rules,” Baruah wondered and alleged that TMB has been illegally issuing extension permission to old building despite the fact that they lack parking space and don’t adhere to Building Rules, 2014, without which extension permission cannot be granted.

Baruah added, “The question that arises is how do building owners muster the courage to violate rules so openly.”

On being questioned, Sanjay Keruwala, representing the owners of Balaji Complex, a multi-storeyed commercial building at D.M. Lohia Road, said that there is parking provision in the approved map and that the front setback of 15 feet beside the 6 feet passage have been considered as parking space. He could not clearly say as to how many car parking provision was given in the approved plan.

However when this journalist visited the complex he witnessed startling difference in the claims made by Keruwala. The vehicles were parked on the road in front of the building and the front setback of the building was partly occupied by goods of the shop and construction material. In another building at a distance away, Balaji Enclave, owned by same group too had no parking provisions.

Manish Gupta, owner of a shop located on the ground floor of the building, said that whatever little space available in the front is all for parking vehicles. Closely examining the space, one would get an understanding that not more than one car can be parked here.

A visit to two under-construction commercial G+3 buildings at Chamber Road also revealed lack of parking space. “The front setback is 20 feet, which is also the parking space. We have constructed the building similar to our neighbour,” a family member of one of the building owner claimed.

“I am a small businessman and there are so many buildings violating norms. So write about them,” he said, adding, “I have constructed it for my personal use and have given names of officials to talk to them. Humlog kuch Mila lega aap chinta kyu karta hain (We will have a deal you need not worry),” he said.

It may be noted that for retail business area one car parking space is must for every 50 sq metre or fraction thereof and for office building one car parking space is must for every 100 sq meter or fraction thereof.

Welcoming the step, Pawan Agarwal, a renowned lawyer of Tinsukia, said that the police department has taken steps in the right direction for the greater interest of the society.

The illegal parking on road not only leads to parking problems and management of traffic, but it also risks law and order situation and can result in road rage case. “Despite being overburdened with crime, maintaining law and order with the remaining manpower, superintendent of police Abhijit Gurav has shown the courage and interest to tackle the menace of lack of adequate parking in multi-storeyed buildings in the town. I hope that violators would have to face the law soon and situation would drastically improve in coming days,” Agarwal, justifying the notice, added.

He said there there is undoubtedly a nexus between violators and a section of officials from agency concerned tasked to implement Building Rules. “A detailed enquiry is the need of time, which would unearth the reasons, plan and design for such gross violation at a large scale and will expose corruption, if any, as alleged.”

“At times it has been observed that the officials of Tinsukia Municipal Board have failed to honour High Court orders, and later say that the matter is under litigation, which is enough to highlight their apathy and stand on violators of building rules,” he added.

Few years ago, on the aegis of Tinsukia Press Club, the then deputy commissioner had called a tripartite meeting between adminstration, Tinsukia Municipal Board and Tinsukia Press Club to discuss various problems of town.

The issue of parking problem due to violation of parking provision and conversion of parking space into shops and godowns was discussed at length and assurance to take concrete action was given.

The issue was raised before the administration at regular intervals but the irony is that the violations have only aggravated with the spurt in the construction of multi-storied buildings.

The executive officer of TMB Monjit Doley, however, has declined to comment on the issue.

In a significant development, recently Jorhat DC has taken cognizance of conversion of parking spaces in multi-storeyed buildings into shops and godowns and set a 10-day deadline to free them for parking of vehicles, or else district administration will take strict action.

