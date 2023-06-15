Guwahati: A 19-year-old youth named Bulbul Hussain has been arrested by Guwahati Police on Wednesday in connection with the alleged murder case of a 20-year-old woman.
According to police he was arrested in Hatisola Pam, under the Chaygaon police station.
Police said, “During the interrogation, Hussain confessed to committing the crime.”
Earlier last night, a woman was found dead in the bathroom of her house in the Jalukbari area of Guwahati.
The police suspect rape and murder of the victim before her body was dumped in the bathroom of her house.
To protect the deceased woman’s identity, the police has kept details about her confidential.
