Assam: Karbi Cultural Society to host Karbi youth festival in January

DIPHU: In view of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the 50th edition of the Karbi Youth Festival (KYF), 2024 has been preponed and will be held from January 12 to 19. The youth festival was earlier slated to be held from February 15 to 19.
This was announced by the Karbi Cultural Society (KCS) during a press conference held at Taralangso on Wednesday.
Chandrasing Kro, president of Karbi Cultural Society (KCS), said, “The calendar dates for holding Karbi Youth Festival is from February 15 to 19. But the 50th edition of the festival has to be preponed to January 12 to 19, considering the general election which might be held either in February or March. The decision to prepone the festival to January 2024 was taken during the joint meeting of the KCS and KYF Golden Jubilee Celebration Committee that was held on May 24 last. The meeting was chaired by Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Tuliram Ronghang, who is also the chairman of the KYF Golden Jubilee Celebration Committee.”
Kro said the date has been preponed so that the schedule of polls and model code of conduct do not affect in organising the festival.
The KCS president informed that the KCS central committee and KYF Golden Jubilee Celebration Committee are planning to invite President of India Droupadi Murmu as the chief guest of the event.
“The KCS has already conveyed the message to the President and she has expressed her interest to inaugurate the festival,” Kro said.
He also informed that the KCS and KYF Golden Jubilee Celebration Committee are planning to showcase Kengdongdang kedam (walking with bamboo poles), which is one of the traditional games of Karbis, with the participation of over 30,000 youths to make it to the Guinness Book of World record.
During the inaugural function, the celebration committee will be showcasing Kanbarim (a traditional folk dance) where around 5,000 dancers, including both boys and girls in colorful traditional attire, will participate, Kro added.
