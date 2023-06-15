Assam CM visits under construction flyover site in Maligaon

Guwahati: In the wake of recent mishaps around the under-construction flyover in Maligaon, Guwahati, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the site on Wednesday.
Earlier, on June 2, sparks from welding work being done on the Maligaon flyover fell over vehicles on the road, posing a danger to human life.
On Tuesday, an iron shuttering slab fell on two people below the under-construction flyover project, who were then rushed to the hospital. Additionally, a vehicle was also damaged.
The CM also visited the hospital to check on the condition of the individuals injured in the incident.
Furthermore, Sarma stated that the road is restricted for vehicle movement at night due to the ongoing construction work.
Sarma also met PWD officials and contractors and instructed them to complete the Maligaon flyover work by July 31.
