Gauhati HC clears ex-CM Prafulla Mahanta of 'secret killing' charges

Guwahati: Former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta was cleared of charges of ‘secret killings’ with the Gauhati High Court dismissing the interlocutory application (civil) filed in this connection.
Hearing the application, the division bench of Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta observed on Monday that the petitioners have failed to provide substantial proof in support of their claims.
The interlocutory application was filed by Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan and Ananta Kalita challenging the Court’s order of September 3, 2018 which had held the inquiry commission indicting Mahanta of secret killings’ during his second term in office (1996 -2001) as invalid.
The bench, which also included Justice Mitali Thakuria, also said that the allegations levelled against Mahanta were a part of conspiracy by some political and non-political parties of Assam to malign his public image.
Dismissing the application, it observed that the petitioners had filed the interlocutory application 531 days after the High Court’s earlier verdict and even then failed to convincingly appeal the gross delay in filing it.
They also made ‘inconsistent and contradictory pleadings in the three affidavits,’ the judges observed.
‘The application for condonation of delay is not based on bonafide assertions and grounds and hence, the same does not merit acceptance and as a consequence, the plea is dismissed,’ the judges observed.
The bench said that the applicant’s plea that they were not aware of the verdict is ‘absolutely false and thus unacceptable’ as the verdict was extensively covered by the media.
As the prayer for condonation of delay has been refused, the writ appeal, which is yet to be numbered, would fail automatically, it said.
In September 2018, the Gauhati High Court had held that the constitution of the inquiry commission under Justice (Retd) K N Saikia in 2005 by the then Congress government to inquire into the killings of relatives of ULFA militants by unknown persons between 1998-2001, which was termed as ‘secret killings’, was invalid.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The commission had submitted its report in 2007 and had indicted Mahanta and the union home ministry for the killings.
Mahanta had moved the HC challenging the legality and validity of the constitution of the commission and the court had subsequently ruled in his favour.
Kalita and Bhuyan had moved the high court in 2021 challenging the High Court’s order declaring the constitution of the Commission as invalid which was dismissed on Monday.
Mahanta later said that at last justice has prevailed and the court’s judgement has reaffirmed his faith in the judiciary.
