Guwahati: Miscreants attacked two Assam Police personnel, including a woman constable, on Tuesday after they detained a man accused of alleged suicide abetment.
The two police officials were identified as Jintu Baishya and woman constable Dipika Bora.
The police had brought in one Abdul Malik for interrogation after his wife’s family alleged that he abetted her suicide.
The incident occurred when family members of Malik’s deceased wife forcibly entered the Doboka police station in Hojai and thrashed her husband while he was detained.
During the altercation, the two police officials suffered injuries when they tried to prevent the mob from thrashing the accused.
So far, seven people have been arrested in connection with the incident.
