Guwahati: Assam Police has appealed to the public to register senior citizens on their Seva Setu Portal.
The official Twitter handle of Assam police tweeted, “Ensuring the safety and well-being of our beloved Senior Citizens. Register elderly family members living alone on the Assam Police Seva Setu Portal and help us to serve them better.’’
Through the tweet, police urged the citizens of Assam to register all elderly family members, especially those living alone, on their website in order to ensure their safety and well-being.
The government owned portal aims to provide real-time assistance to the elderly of the state.
The multi-faceted portal also assists citizens in filing FIRs and complaints. Individuals can apply for police verifications for public sector and private sector work.
To serve and protect Assam’s people, especially the senior citizens, the portal ensures that there would be no hassle to go to the police station to screen tenants, paying guests, or register housekeepers.
The portal makes it possible for registered individuals to lodge a complaint online about the disappearance of a person, about crimes against women or children, while sitting at home.
