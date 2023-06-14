Guwahati: The husband of Assam BJP leader Jonali Nath, who was allegedly murdered in Goalpara, has filed an FIR against inspector general (IG) of state police Debraj Upadhyaya.

Chandra Kumar Nath, the husband of Jonali Nath, lodged an FIR against IGP Upadhyaya after the latter spoke to reporters and said that the deceased BJP leader was in an “illicit relationship” with the prime accused for over two years.

The husband lodged the FIR at Matia police station in Goalpara district.

As per reports, thousands protested this version of the incident that was narrated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) branch of the state police.

IGP Debraj Upadhyaya had said that Hasanur Islam, the prime accused for killing the woman BJP leader, had “confessed” to the murder and also that Islam had dumped her body near the National Highway 17 after killing her with a solid object.

Narrating the incident based only Islam’s “confession”, the IGP said, “The victim had an illicit relationship with the accused, who was supposed to get married to another woman.”

Following the public statement of the police, Jonali Nath’s husband expressed displeasure about it. Locals of Goalpara were also dissatisfied and demanded a CBI probe into the murder, while threatening to block the highways if the IGP did not withdraw his statement.

Jonali Nath was the Goalpara district secretary of the Assam BJP. Her body was recovered from the national highway 17 at Krishnai in the Goalpara district of Assam.

