Guwahati: The husband of Assam BJP leader Jonali Nath, who was allegedly murdered in Goalpara, has filed an FIR against inspector general (IG) of state police Debraj Upadhyaya.
Chandra Kumar Nath, the husband of Jonali Nath, lodged an FIR against IGP Upadhyaya after the latter spoke to reporters and said that the deceased BJP leader was in an “illicit relationship” with the prime accused for over two years.
The husband lodged the FIR at Matia police station in Goalpara district.
As per reports, thousands protested this version of the incident that was narrated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) branch of the state police.
IGP Debraj Upadhyaya had said that Hasanur Islam, the prime accused for killing the woman BJP leader, had “confessed” to the murder and also that Islam had dumped her body near the National Highway 17 after killing her with a solid object.
Narrating the incident based only Islam’s “confession”, the IGP said, “The victim had an illicit relationship with the accused, who was supposed to get married to another woman.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Following the public statement of the police, Jonali Nath’s husband expressed displeasure about it. Locals of Goalpara were also dissatisfied and demanded a CBI probe into the murder, while threatening to block the highways if the IGP did not withdraw his statement.
Jonali Nath was the Goalpara district secretary of the Assam BJP. Her body was recovered from the national highway 17 at Krishnai in the Goalpara district of Assam.
Also Read | Assam: Thousands protest police ‘story’ after BJP leader’s murder
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Two cops attacked in Hojai district, 7 arrested
- Nepal traders stop importing onions, veggies from India over 13% VAT
- Manipur violence: 15 arms, 63 ammunition recovered in 24 hours
- Assam: Deceased BJP leader Jonali Nath’s husband files FIR against IG
- ‘All this before monsoon?’ Potholes on Jowai bypass irk Meghalaya HC
- Manipur: Eight political parties urge Guv to expedite peace process