Guwahati: Assam director general of police (DGP) GP Singh on Wednesday regretted the ‘derogatory’ remark made by the CID’s Inspector General of Police (IGP) Debraj Upadhay over the death of BJP leader Jonali Nath.

Singh apologised to the family of the deceased woman leader, Jonali Nath, for the controversial statement made by Upadhay in which he claimed that Nath was killed by her alleged lover, Hasanur Islam.

Jonali Nath was found dead near National Highway 17 at Salpara under Matia police station on June 11. A prominent leader of the Saffron party, Jonali Nath was serving as the BJP secretary of Goalpara district committee till her death.

Various political and non-political organizations demanded the arrest of the culprit following the murder. CID IGP Devraj Upadhay on May 12 told media persons that the accused had confessed the crime.

“Hasanur has confessed to the crime during interrogation. According to his version, he alone killed Jonali Nath inside the vehicle following an altercation over their love affair,” the IGP had said.

This ‘lucid narration’ of the senior police officer was rejected by the family and other organizations, which demanded immediate withdrawal of the statement by the IGP.

The DGP arrived in Goalpara on Wednesday and said: “I interacted with two delegations. They are unhappy with the CID IGP’s statement. I understood their concern. I personally feel that the IGP CID should not speak like this. The family was hurt due to his statement. I apologized to the family on behalf of the Assam Police.”

The DGP said that he also directed proper training of all police spokespersons on how to address the press. “They should know what to speak and what not to speak with the media. Because we are in a social system. It is not good for us not to hurt anybody,” Singh said.

“There is a reason why I have appointed police spokespersons in each district. Once I was criticized. But now all realized that there is a reason behind appointment of spokespersons. When we speak to media, we actually speak to the public,” Singh further said.

He narrated that on Sunday night, an incident took place where the body of the woman leader was found near the National Highway. The body was later identified, and an investigation was conducted.

“Forensic experts and CID officials were also engaged in the investigation. I could not come because I was in Delhi for some work. I arrived in Guwahati today and from the airport, I directly arrived here,” Singh said.

While the name of an accused came up during the investigation, Singh said that when he reviewed the progress of the case on Wednesday, it was revealed that forensic and digital evidence confirmed the involvement of Hasanur in the crime. He has already confessed to the crime, Singh confirmed.

“For more digital and forensic evidence, the cell phones of the victim and the accused were sent for forensic tests. Based on the findings, we have to prepare a chargesheet. I directed the superintendent of police to submit a chargesheet within 60 days. We have to seek First Track Court for the trial of the case,” the DGP said.

The deceased, he said, had a micro-finance business and was an influential woman leader of the locality. “I also directed the SP to investigate all these angles,” the DGP added.

In another development, Chandra Kumar Nath, the husband of Jonali Nath filed an FIR against IGP Devraj Upadhyay at Matia police station for his statement that Jonali Nath had an “illicit relationship” with the prime accused for over two years.

In the FIR, Nath sought an unconditional apology from the IGP and said that he should withdraw his statement without further delay.

“I know my wife. I have faith in her. Each people in this village know her and there is no question of her illicit relationship with any person. Without any investigation into the case, the IGP passed such a statement. I along with my two daughters were grieved at his statement. It is also a humiliation to our family,” he said in the FIR.

