Anurag Goel appointed Assam Chief Electoral Officer

Guwahati: Assam government’s Principal Secretary Anurag Goel has been appointed as the new Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state, an official order said on Wednesday.
The Election Commission of India in consultation with the Assam government designated Goel as the next CEO replacing incumbent Nitin Kumar Shivdas Khade, the notification said.
“Anurag Goel shall cease to hold and handover forthwith the charge of all or any charges of work under the Government of Assam, which he may be holding before such assumption of office,” it added.
The notification also said he should be the designated Principal Secretary to the government and in-charge of the Election Department in the state secretariat.
Prior to this, Goel was functioning as the Principal Secretary of the Health & Family Welfare Department.
