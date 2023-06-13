Assam registers nearly 6pc decline in school enrolment

Guwahati: Assam has registered a decline of 5.95 per cent in school enrolment, with a total of 70,95,759 students registering this year as against 75,44,956 for 2022-23, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said on Monday.
According to the Student Database Management Information System (SDMIS), there has been a shortfall of 4,49,197 students compared to the previous year, he told reporters here.
Officials concerned have been asked to verify and analyse the reasons behind the decline in enrolment, the minister said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Some reasons cited by the district officials include students taking admission in other private schools not registered on the UDISE portal, clearing duplicate enrolment from the database, and migration, Pegu added.
Also Read | Assam: IIT-G sets up facilities to develop sustainable materials
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Skymet Weather predicts bleak monsoon in India over next four weeks
- COVID has highlighted the connection between spirituality & vaccine scepticism
- Assam registers nearly 6pc decline in school enrolment
- Cong seeks judicial probe into alleged CoWIN data breach
- Korean star Park Soo Ryun dies at 29 after fall from stairs
- Let’s give peace a chance, Manipur CM appeals