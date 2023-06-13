Goalpara: Amid reports of the murder of Jonali Nath, a prominent woman leader of the district Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Goalpara district, prime accused Hasanur Islam has been remanded to five days in police custody.

Although the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) demanded a custody of two weeks for interrogation of the accused, who is allegedly Nath’s former lover, the court permitted 5 days of police custody.

The body of deceased district BJP secretary Jonali Nath was found on NH 17 in the Salpara area of the district on Monday morning following which police launched a search operation to nab the culprit, Inspector General of Police (CID) Devraj Upadhyaya revealed to media persons.

According to the CID, the accused and the victim were in a relationship since the last two years. Islam was nabbed from his shop in the Matia area, police said.

The IGP claimed that during interrogation, Islam confessed to the crime. He said, “The accused has confessed to killing the woman and disposing of her body on the National Highway on Sunday night.”

He added that the accused was in a relationship with the woman earlier but he got married a few months ago to another woman. Jonali Nath met Islam to discuss their relationship and they had an argument inside his car. The heated argument led to her being attacked and killed, the IGP said.

The accused then dumped her body on the NH 17 and fled the spot in his car, he added.

Police rushed to the spot and sent the body of the deceased woman to Goalpara Civil Hospital for postmortem.

The accused was produced before a court which remanded him to five days police custody.

Although preliminary investigations suggest that Islam is the prime accused in the murder of the BJP leader, the CID is conducting further investigation to nab any others involved in the case.

