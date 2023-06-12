Assam: Woman BJP leader killed, body dumped near NH 17

Guwahati: A woman political leader in Assam, identified as Jonali Nath, was found dead on Sunday in Goalpara district. She served as the district general secretary of the BJP in Goalpara.
According to official sources, the woman BJP leader was allegedly murdered and her body was left on the national highway 17 at Krishnai.
Villagers in Shalpara area near NH 17 found Nath’s body on late Sunday night and informed the police. The body had several marks of injury, locals said. As per reports, miscreants assaulted her and killed her before fleeing the scene.
A police team arrived at the spot around midnight on Sunday after they were informed and sent the body for post mortem.
The deceased was a resident of Matia village in Goalpara.
She was last seen at a local market on Sunday afternoon. Her husband was trying her number in the evening but her phone was switched off.
Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita expressed grief about the incident and assured that the miscreants would not be spared.
Meanwhile on Twitter, Assam minister Ashok Singhal said, “A thorough investigation into the incident will be done to ensure justice is served. We are committed to uncovering the truth behind this unfortunate event. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved family and friends. We pray for the eternal peace of Smt. Jonali Nath’s soul.”
Further investigation is being conducted by the police.
