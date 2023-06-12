Assam: Rajinder Kumar Bhumbla takes charge as IG of SSB in Guwahati

Guwahati: In a recent development, Rajinder Kumar Bhumbla assumed the charge of Inspector General of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Frontier Guwahati on Monday.

He was presented an Assamese Gamcha and bouquet by the outgoing IG, Sanjeev Sharma and was welcomed with a gaurd of honor.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Rajinder Kumar Bhumbla is a 1987 batch direct entry SSB cadre officer who has served in various formations of SSB in different capacities. He has also served in the NSG.

After assumption of charge as IG Frontier Hqrs. Guwahati, Bhumbla said, “The mandate of SSB is to create a sense of security among the border population besides its primary role of securing the Indo–Bhutan borders.”

He further said that co-operation of all stakeholders concerned is important for effective border management in the state.

Also Read | Assam: Police arrest private contractor survey engineer over negligence

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









