Guwahati: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-Ghy) has established the NRL – Centre of Excellence (CoE) for sustainable materials translational facility on bioplastics at its campus to work towards the development of environment-friendly sustainable plastics.
The partnership between IIT Guwahati and NRL for establishing the CoE for sustainable materials translational facility on bioplastics is a first of its kind academic-industrial collaboration.
The joined venture aims to foster Research and Development work along with the production of biodegradable plastics by utilising waste and intermediate materials.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Speaking about the Research and Development work being done by IIT Guwahati in this field, Professor Vimal Katiyar, dean, Research and Development, IIT Guwahati, said, “We, at IIT Guwahati, are targeting to utilise bamboo as the main raw material for production of biodegradable plastics and related products, and once adopted, it will lead to significant industrialisation in the region.”
He further added, “We have worked on various technologies related to compostable plastics and these technologies are open for the industries.”
Also Read | Assam: ‘International Journal of Robotic and Innovative Surgery’ released in Guwahati
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Security forces continue helping locals in conflict-torn Manipur
- Indian Railways briefly cancels India-Bangladesh trains in view of Eid
- Manipur crisis: Mizoram seeks Rs 10 crore relief from Centre
- EC issues directions for transfer, posting of officials in 5 states where polls are due
- Assam: IIT-G sets up facilities to develop sustainable materials
- Sikkim: BRO rescues passengers after heavy rain washes road, vehicle