Guwahati: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-Ghy) has established the NRL – Centre of Excellence (CoE) for sustainable materials translational facility on bioplastics at its campus to work towards the development of environment-friendly sustainable plastics.

The partnership between IIT Guwahati and NRL for establishing the CoE for sustainable materials translational facility on bioplastics is a first of its kind academic-industrial collaboration.

The joined venture aims to foster Research and Development work along with the production of biodegradable plastics by utilising waste and intermediate materials.

Speaking about the Research and Development work being done by IIT Guwahati in this field, Professor Vimal Katiyar, dean, Research and Development, IIT Guwahati, said, “We, at IIT Guwahati, are targeting to utilise bamboo as the main raw material for production of biodegradable plastics and related products, and once adopted, it will lead to significant industrialisation in the region.”

He further added, “We have worked on various technologies related to compostable plastics and these technologies are open for the industries.”

