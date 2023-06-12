Tinsukia: In a disturbing incident, a delivery agent of an e-commerce company, was allegedly assaulted while on duty at Gelaphukri area in Assam’s Tinsukia town.

The victim has been identified as Ankit Dutta, who worked as a delivery boy to earn a living for his family.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The incident sparked anger among local residents and student bodies who have demanded strict punishment for the accused.

Talking to journalists, Dutta recalled that the incident took place when he visited the Allied Tower complex to deliver a parcel. “While I was pressing the doorbell and knocking on the door of the client’s flat, a youth came out from another flat and yelled at me for causing him disturbance,” he recounted.

Dutta narrated that when he stepped out of the building and sat on his two-wheeler, the alleged assault took place. “Suddenly, the person came from the back and smashed my head with perhaps a bamboo or thick wood and bleeding started,” he elaborated.

He added, “I informed my colleague who came and took me for treatment.”

Alleging that the police initially did not register an FIR, Dutta said that only after a few of his acquaintances accompanied him to the police station, the police registered the case.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to police sources, based on a complaint, a team of Tinsukia police visited the location of the incident and initiated investigation.

“The accused has been identified as Gaurav Dhanuka who was absconding before being arrested from Guijan belt, situated in the outskirts of the town,” the source added.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway, the source said. Attempts to speak to Tinsukia police turned futile.

Also Read | Assam: IIT-G sets up facilities to develop sustainable materials

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









