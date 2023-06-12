Assam: Cyclist embarks on solo tour to promote road safety, climate change mitigation

Guwahati: Bicycle Mayor of Guwahati and sustainable mobility advocate, Arshel Akhter, is set to embark on a solo cycle tour across Assam, spreading the crucial message of traffic rules and road safety, sustainable transportation, and climate change mitigation.

Arshel will start his journey on June 13 during which he will pedal through all the districts of Assam, covering an estimated distance of 2500 kilometers over a period of approximately 30 days.

The cyclist’s mission aligns perfectly with the ideals of Mission LiFE, an environmental campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, encourages people to adopt an environmentally conscious lifestyle.

Talking about his solo tour, Arshel said, “I have plans to engage with district administrations, local cycling groups, organisations, educational institutions, and the media to raise awareness about the urgent need for road safety, sustainable transportation, and climate change mitigation.”

He further said that he will share his objectives, promote the adoption of traffic rules, emphasize the benefits of sustainable transportation, and educate communities about climate change and its solutions.

The journey seeks not only to raise awareness but also to raise funds through crowd-funding initiatives. These funds will be used to support economically disadvantaged cyclists in Guwahati after the completion of the Assam Cycle Tour, aiding their livelihoods and promoting cycling as a viable mode of transportation.

