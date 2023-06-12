Assam: Cyclist embarks on solo tour to promote road safety, climate change mitigation

Guwahati: Bicycle Mayor of Guwahati and sustainable mobility advocate, Arshel Akhter, is set to embark on a solo cycle tour across Assam, spreading the crucial message of traffic rules and road safety, sustainable transportation, and climate change mitigation.
Arshel will start his journey on June 13 during which he will pedal through all the districts of Assam, covering an estimated distance of 2500 kilometers over a period of approximately 30 days.
The cyclist’s mission aligns perfectly with the ideals of Mission LiFE, an environmental campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, encourages people to adopt an environmentally conscious lifestyle.
Talking about his solo tour, Arshel said, “I have plans to engage with district administrations, local cycling groups, organisations, educational institutions, and the media to raise awareness about the urgent need for road safety, sustainable transportation, and climate change mitigation.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
He further said that he will share his objectives, promote the adoption of traffic rules, emphasize the benefits of sustainable transportation, and educate communities about climate change and its solutions.
The journey seeks not only to raise awareness but also to raise funds through crowd-funding initiatives. These funds will be used to support economically disadvantaged cyclists in Guwahati after the completion of the Assam Cycle Tour, aiding their livelihoods and promoting cycling as a viable mode of transportation.
Also Read | Heavy rainfall forecast for Assam in next 5 days
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur Guv Uikey visits Churachandpur, assures supply of relief items
- Child labour Act not amended in Nagaland: Childline official
- Sikkim: CAP gives week’s ultimatum to recruit terminated employees under ‘One Family One Job’ scheme
- UPSC declares result of civil services preliminary exam, 14,624 candidates qualify
- Assam: Cyclist embarks on solo tour to promote road safety, climate change mitigation
- PM Modi reviews situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy