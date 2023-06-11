Guwahati: A delegation of 12 opposition parties in Assam submitted a memorandum to Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday, alleging deteriorating law and order situation in the state.
The delegation, led by Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia, also raised the “mysterious death” of police personnel Junmoni Rabha in the meeting, and demanded the immediate intervention of the governor in the matter.
The governor assured the delegation that he will ask Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take necessary steps in the matter, Saikia said.
“The delegation apprised the governor that though the police department is trying to project it as an accident, there is every reason to believe from the circumstantial evidence that it is a case of murder,” he claimed.
The delegation demanded a judicial inquiry by a sitting or retired high court judge instead of a CBI inquiry into Rabha’s death in the interest of a speedy impartial inquiry.
“It is pertinent to state that frequent encounters in the state, not sparing even the police personnel, proves that the government is running a fragile administration due to which law and order of the state is deteriorating which is a matter of great concern for all,” Saikia said.
The delegation also demanded that the Assam government must take serious steps to resolve the boundary disputes with neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Manipur.
“The recent incident of violence along the border with Arunachal Pradesh in which two youths of Assam were killed clearly shows that though the chief minister is claiming that interstate dispute has been resolved, this is far from true,” he said.
The delegation also raised the issue of fake currency notes and gold found in Lakhimpur district, and illegal mining activities in the state, particularly coal.
Besides Saikia, the delegation comprised several senior state Congress leaders, state Trinamool Congress president Ripun Bora, Jatiya Dal president Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, vice-president of Assam Jatiya Parishad CK Das, state Aam Aadmi Party chief Bhaben Choudhury, Raijor Dal general secretary Rasel Hussain, and representatives of CPI, CPI(ML), CPI(M), NCP, RJD and JD(U).
