Guwahati: Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday released the inaugural edition of the ‘International Journal of Advanced Robotic and Innovative Surgery’, the official journal of the Association of Robotic and Innovative Surgeons (ARIS), in Guwahati.

In April last year, the First Robotic Surgeons Association of India and South east Asia was born in Guwahati and within a short span of one year, the association has trained over 80 surgeons. It’s affiliated to the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Health and Educational Research, Chennai.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Other dignitaries present at the event were Dr Ashok Puranik, executive director, AIIMS, Guwahati and Professor P K Iyer, officiating director of IIT, Guwahati.

Professor Subhash Khanna, founding president of ARIS and chief editor of the journal, in his address, spoke about the challenges of establishing a robotic system in small towns and how access to this brilliant technology, for both clinical use and learning perspective, has been a challenge across the globe for the last two decades.

He also spoke on the birth of the Association of Robotic and Innovative Surgeons, the first independent Asian association dedicated to the development of Robotic Surgery. He also mentioned how it is committed to continue pushing the boundaries of medical innovation and ensuring that surgical community receives the most advanced surgical model available including robust training and support system.

While speaking on the occasion, Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria congratulated the editorial board for coming up with the first such journal on robotics. He also expressed that no technique nor procedure is complete unless the work and its clinical outcome are published in peer-reviewed journals. He expressed his desire of the technology to be made available to the masses.

While speaking on the occasion, Dr Ashok Puranik, executive director, AIIMS, Guwahati and Professor P K Iyer, officiating director of IIT, Guwahati stressed that ARIS should work jointly with the research scientists of the IIT, NIPER and AIIMS.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The meeting was also attended by Professor USN Murty, the director of National Institute of Pharmacological Education and Research, and Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka, V.C. of Cotton University, and a galaxy of other dignitaries including many past presidents of the Assam Surgeons Association.

Dr. Belal Bin Asaf, robotic thoracic surgeon and sectional editor of the thoracic section, also attended the programme. Overseas editorial board members joined the event virtually.

The editorial board members of the journal are robotic surgeons from all over the world. The journal shall be an Open Access Journal and shall be released quarterly from next year as informed by the deputy editor Dr Raj Palaniappan of Apollo Hospital, Chennai.

He mentioned that the journal shall publish articles in different domains of robotics, including patent studies (technometrics) and web-based studies (webometrics). It shall also publish articles that apply science, technology, and innovation indicators to draw insights into country/regional/sectoral research, innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

During the meeting, it was decided that articles in areas of contemporary focus such as open science, new tools, and techniques, new approaches for information retrieval, metrics, and new forms of publications among others shall be encouraged.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Army unveils trophy of ‘Red Shield Assam Badminton’ tourney

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









