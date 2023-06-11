Guwahati: Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said that the nine years of the BJP-led government at the Centre has been the real differentiator in the country’s growth story.

Addressing the party’s ‘Maha Jansampark Abhiyaan’ at Mirza in Palashbari constituency, he said the philosophy of this government is to take everyone along in the country’s quest for development, which reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ (with all, development for all).

The middle class is at the forefront of driving growth and innovation. Their hard work defines the spirit of New India. Our government has consistently worked towards greater ‘Ease Of Living’ for the benefit of the middle class. #9YearsOfEnabledMiddleClass https://t.co/N2Zo9glQiw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2023

“The reality of these nine years, as compared to the sixty years of Congress misrule, is evident from the growth and development that the country has experienced,” he said.

“The Modi government is characterised by good governance, public service and commitment to nation-building. This has helped BJP to win the hearts of the people,” Sonowal added.

He asked party workers to reach out to the people and raise awareness about the welfare schemes of the government in view of next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting was also attended by BJP national vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda, its Assam co-in-charge Pawan Sharma, Guwahati Lok Sabha MP Queen Oja and Rajya Sabha MP Bhubaneswar Kalita, among others.

