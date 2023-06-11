Guwahati: Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said that the nine years of the BJP-led government at the Centre has been the real differentiator in the country’s growth story.
Addressing the party’s ‘Maha Jansampark Abhiyaan’ at Mirza in Palashbari constituency, he said the philosophy of this government is to take everyone along in the country’s quest for development, which reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ (with all, development for all).
“The reality of these nine years, as compared to the sixty years of Congress misrule, is evident from the growth and development that the country has experienced,” he said.
“The Modi government is characterised by good governance, public service and commitment to nation-building. This has helped BJP to win the hearts of the people,” Sonowal added.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
He asked party workers to reach out to the people and raise awareness about the welfare schemes of the government in view of next year’s Lok Sabha elections.
The meeting was also attended by BJP national vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda, its Assam co-in-charge Pawan Sharma, Guwahati Lok Sabha MP Queen Oja and Rajya Sabha MP Bhubaneswar Kalita, among others.
Also Read | Waterways to connect 7 religious sites around Guwahati
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram: Andhra man found dead in Aizawl
- Remove our churches from SC petition: Meitei Christians tell Kuki groups
- Manipur extends internet ban till June 15
- About time Amit Shah delivered on his Manipur promises
- 4 out on bail re-arrested by NIA in Assam
- Arunachal athlete Amak Sonam loses battle for life