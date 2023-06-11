4 out on bail re-arrested by NIA in Assam

Goalpara: Four suspected ‘jihadis’ out on bail have been re-arrested by the NIA in Assam, police said on Sunday.

While Abdus Sobahan, Jalaluddin Sheikh and Abdus Soban were picked up from Goalpara, Hafizur Rahman was nabbed from Kabaitari in Bongaigaon, police added.

They were arrested in August last year, but granted bail on May 2, the official said.

Goalpara superintendent of police VV Rakesh Reddy said Sobahan was the imam of Tokunia Shantipur mosque in Mornai while Jalaluddin was the imam of a mosque at Tilapara, both in Goalpara district.

Both are cousins and involved in fundamentalist activities, he said.

Soban and Rahman were also involved in anti-national activities, the SP said.

