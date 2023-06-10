Guwahati: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) is contemplating on setting up a Centre for Sustainable Development of North East Region (CSD-NER) with the aim to focus on capacity building for evidence-based policymaking and honest brokerage of knowledge from science to policy in the region.
A brainstorming session towards conceptualising such a centre took place at the IQAC conference hall of USTM on Saturday with internationally renowned professors and intellectuals joining the meeting both online and offline.
The brainstorming was participated by Prof (Honorary) Asit Biswas, Glasgow University; Dr Navarun Varma, senior lecturer, National University of Singapore; Prof Cecilia Tortajada, School of Interdisciplinary Studies, Glasgow University; Prem Das Rai, former MP and president of the Integrated Mountain Initiative; Sanjoy Hazarika, managing trustee, Centre for North East Studies and Policy Research; Arabinda Mishra, theme leader, International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development; Saurabh Bharadwaj, associate director CRISIL, apart from USTM members.
Making a power-point presentation on the topic “Conceptualisation and Proposition of Structure for CSD-NER”, Dr Navarun Varma said, “We are conceptualising for establishing the Centre for Sustainable Development of North-East Region (CSD-NER) within the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya in India. It is envisaged that such a centre will be appropriately situated in USTM as the university has a focus on capacity building of Northeast India as a region rather than any particular state within it.”
“It is noteworthy that CSD-NER can build competencies of the university in inter-and-transdisciplinary research, policy advisory and development of content and pedagogies for teaching and learning in ongoing courses as well as initiate new courses to tackle 21st-century challenges in the region,” he said.
USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque expressed his interest in establishing the Centre for Sustainable Development of North East Region at USTM and assured his full support in this direction.
There was an open discussion on the concept, funding and plausible opportunities and challenges.
Prof Asit Biswas from Glasgow University spoke on “Need for centres for impact-driven research experiences from Asia and the world for imagining similar centres in USTM.”
Prof. Cecilia Tortajada, Prem Das Rai, Sanjoy Hazarika and Arabinda Mishra also offered their valuable and thought-provoking comments during the brainstorming session.
Saurabh Bharadwaj, Associate Director, CRISIL, spoke on “Business Opportunities for Sustainability.”
Earlier, the welcome address was delivered by Arindam Majumder, project advisor, USTM.
The meeting ended with a vote of thanks delivered by Debashish Saha, director IQAC, USTM.
