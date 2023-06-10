Guwahati: The Indian Army unveiled the trophy for the first edition of ‘Red Shield Assam Badminton Tournament’ on Saturday at Ranghar Auditorium, Dibrugarh.

The highly anticipated tournament will be played from 19-22 Jun at Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Digboi.

Minister of Industry, Commerce & Public Enterprise, Bimal Bora, graced the trophy unveiling ceremony and unveiled the rolling trophy to an exuberant crowd of dignitaries, former players, NCC cadets, college students and school children.

The event will cover 35 districts of Assam with a view to further cover the entire North-East in the future.

“The prestigious tournament is recognised by Assam Badminton Association (ABA) and will be an annual event and will provide an effective launch pad to many local budding Badminton players who will represent the State and Nation in times to come,” an army official said.

The theme of the Tournament is “Strength in Diversity, Unleash the Champ Within” which promises to strengthen the social fabric through the medium of sports.

