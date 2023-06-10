Guwahati: The Indian Army unveiled the trophy for the first edition of ‘Red Shield Assam Badminton Tournament’ on Saturday at Ranghar Auditorium, Dibrugarh.
The highly anticipated tournament will be played from 19-22 Jun at Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Digboi.
Minister of Industry, Commerce & Public Enterprise, Bimal Bora, graced the trophy unveiling ceremony and unveiled the rolling trophy to an exuberant crowd of dignitaries, former players, NCC cadets, college students and school children.
The event will cover 35 districts of Assam with a view to further cover the entire North-East in the future.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“The prestigious tournament is recognised by Assam Badminton Association (ABA) and will be an annual event and will provide an effective launch pad to many local budding Badminton players who will represent the State and Nation in times to come,” an army official said.
The theme of the Tournament is “Strength in Diversity, Unleash the Champ Within” which promises to strengthen the social fabric through the medium of sports.
Also Read | USTM mulls centre for sustainable development for Northeast
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Pakistan out of economic vulnerability phase: Finance Minister Dar
- Army unveils trophy of ‘Red Shield Assam Badminton’ tourney
- USTM mulls centre for sustainable development for Northeast
- Manipur: 130 weapons deposited in Imphal arms ‘dropbox’
- Arunachal to focus on people’s support for sustainable development
- ‘Biparjoy’ likely to intensify into extremely severe cyclonic storm in 12 hrs: IMD