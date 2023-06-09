Guwahati: The US Consul General in Kolkata has sought help from Assam government to locate the remains of American soldiers who were killed in the north eastern state in World War II.

The Consul General of USA at Kolkata, Melinda Pavek, placed the request before Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma when she called on him here on Thursday.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“The US Consul General also sought our support to help locate the remains of nearly 1,000 American soldiers who lost their lives in Assam in World War … I have assured that we will do everything we can in this regard,” Sarma wrote on Twitter.

Sarma also underlined the close ties between India and the United States and stressed on Assam’s growing economic potential for American investment, the CM’s office said in another tweet.

“Consul General Melinda Pavek was glad to meet Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and discussed a wide range of issues, including regional connectivity, energy, agriculture, health and climate change. The @USAndKolkata values its collaboration with the people of #Assam on various areas such as health, agriculture, and economic development. #CGPavek @CMOfficeAssam @himantabiswa,” the US Consulate Kolkata tweeted.

Consul General Melinda Pavek was glad to meet Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and discussed a wide range of issues, including regional connectivity, energy, agriculture, health and climate change. The @USAndKolkata values its collaboration with the people of #Assam on… pic.twitter.com/tb0V6iFBTd — U.S. Consulate Kolkata (@USAndKolkata) June 8, 2023

Pavek also met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria in Raj Bhavan on Thursday and discussed a gamut of issues of mutual interests, an official release said.

Kataria expressed his views with regard to important sectors where Assam and the US can explore opportunities for mutual benefit in the fields of higher education, research in science and technology and research in conservation measures.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Consul General Melinda Pavek met with the Honorable Governor of Assam Shri Gulab Chand Kataria in #Guwahati and discussed Assam’s prosperity, economic issues, and ways to advance #USIndia relationship in the key state of Northeast India. #CGPavek @Gulab_kataria,” the US Consulate Kolkata tweeted.

Consul General Melinda Pavek met with the Honorable Governor of Assam Shri Gulab Chand Kataria in #Guwahati and discussed Assam’s prosperity, economic issues, and ways to advance #USIndia relationship in the key state of Northeast India. #CGPavek

@Gulab_kataria pic.twitter.com/7RHtW0nVKO — U.S. Consulate Kolkata (@USAndKolkata) June 8, 2023

The US envoy also enquired about various issues relating to the Act East Policy and the development narratives of Assam and other North Eastern states.

The governor highlighted the investments made by the government of India in the entire North East region.

The US envoy assured support from the US government in taking forward the development initiatives, the release added.

Also Read | Assam: 3F Oil Palm collaborates with state govt for ceremonial plantation

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









