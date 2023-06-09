Guwahati: North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to visit violence-hit Manipur on Saturday.

Sarma is expected to meet his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh and the other elected representatives of the state.

His visit to the strife-torn state is scheduled about a week after Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state.

During his visit, Shah had announced ways to restore normalcy and peace in the state.

Sarma will be visiting the Manipur for the first time since violence broke out in the Northeastern state in May.

The Assam chief minister is visiting the strife-torn state amid tension and reports of fresh violence in the state, and in the backdrop of a series of combing operations by security forces.

