Guwahati: A day after a dug-up road caused a freak accident in Guwahati and claimed the life of 11th-standard student Priya Kumari, the Assam government has suspended three officials for leaking the CCTV footage of the accident.

The three officers have been suspended for sharing CCTV footage with the media without permission. One of the three suspended officers is a marshal of the Assam Assembly identified as Sanjeev Rai.

The CCTV footage of the tragic road accident has been circulated in the media and questions have been raised about who is really to blame for the tragic accident.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma also reacted to the leaking of the CCTV footage. Sarma was addressing a function at the Assam Administrative Officers’ College when he said, “After seeing the CCTV footage, two mistakes have been made clear. First, the scooter tried to overtake from the wrong direction and second, it is clear that there is a pothole.”

He also mentioned that the deputy commissioner has already been directed to take action on the existence of the manholes. The traffic department has also been asked to take strict action against those who drive in the wrong direction.

Meanwhile, the director of the AK Constructions company, which is engaged in civic works in Guwahati, has been arrested by the police based on an FIR lodged by the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water and Sewerage Board. The arrested person has been identified as B Balaji.

He was arrested by the police from the office of the company at Narengi area.

The AK Constructions company is engaged in water supply projects in several parts of the city. The company came under scanner after the death of Priya Kumari, an 11th-standard student of Little Flower School, who was killed in a road mishap near Ganeshguri in Guwahati while on her way to school on Thursday morning.

The accident happened due to a pit dug by the construction company for laying pipes for supply of drinking water.

