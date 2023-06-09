Guwahati: As thunderstorms lashed several parts of Assam on Friday morning bringing respite from the severe heat, tragedy struck in Assam’s Sivasagar as two persons from the same family were killed and five others were injured after being struck by lightning.
The incident took place at Senimara village in Sivasagar district when the two farmers, identified as Ajay Ram Yain and Diganta Milli, were harvesting paddy in the fields.
The five injured persons have been identified as Rumi Milli, Ganesh Milli, Putul Yain, Urmila Yain and Ajay’s son Bikram. They were rushed to the Sivasagar Civil Hospital immediately for treatment.
Deceased Ajay Ram’s son Bikram said, ” The incident took place around 7 am when I and my family members were cutting paddy in the fields. All of a sudden we heard the sound of thunder and the lightning struck killing my father and the cousin brother on the spot.”
Meanwhile, Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi along with police and officials of the disaster management authority arrived at the village to assess the situation.
Speaking to the media, Gogoi mentioned that immediate measures would be taken to provide compensation to the family members of the deceased.
“Due to the death of Ajay Ram, the family has lost its sole bread earner. As my primary responsibility, I have decided to bear the expenses for their treatment.” Gogoi said.
He further added, “When someone dies of such a natural hazard, the government pays compensation to the family members. So, I have asked the district magistrate to take the necessary measures.”
