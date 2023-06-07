Guwahati: TechVariable, a healthcare software services provider based in Guwahati, Assam, is all set to present at the World AI Show scheduled to be held at Jumeirah Emirates Tower, Dubai, on June 8.

The 41st edition of the AI Show aims to bring together global use cases and success stories of early adopters of Artificial Intelligence (AI) while providing a hands-on learning experience to technology stakeholders converging from key sectors like government, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, banking and finance, retail, transportation, and utility, to name a few.

This initiative is by the global business events and consulting firm Trescon.

This event’s overall objective would be to address sector-wide issues with innovative AI solutions and create transformative disruptions in sectors of strategic relevance to Dubai.

Nilotpal Baruah, CEO, TechVariable said, “Our main motive behind presenting TechVariable at this global platform is to network with the industry giants and gain an in-depth understanding of this ever-evolving world of technology and its wide market. We further aim to showcase our technological developments and advancements made within the last eight years of our inception.”

Billed as ‘the world’s longest-running AI show,’ the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) edition will host the World AI Awards, recognising the most innovative and impactful AI solutions and implementations across various industries.

Nilotpal added, “This event is going to be a significant opportunity for future clients to build a rich network with us. We have been in the market for some time now and have garnered a reputed position in the IT software landscape, and we desire to expand our services to a larger global audience. Our vibrant team builds and improves clients’ software products and helps them achieve the desired outcome. Till now, we have completed more than 50 plus projects and are advancing many more such assignments. Our company drives with a customer-centric mindset that strategizes skills to navigate the complexities of product development. I feel confident that this platform will help us scale our network and let us establish ourselves as a leading software startup.”

