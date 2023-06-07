Guwahati: A major disaster was averted in the Kamrup Metropolitan district of Assam on Wednesday after a fully-loaded gas tanker turned turtle at Patharkuchi in Sonapur. No casualties have been reported so far.
Panic gripped the area when gas started leaking from the overturned tanker. Soon after, traffic personnel and fire tenders arrived on the scene to prevent a mishap.
After three long hours of struggle, a team from IOCL managed to seal the leakage, avoiding a potentially deadly disaster.
However, the tanker driver was grievously wounded and was shifted to the Sonapur district hospital for medical attention.
As officials cordoned off the area amid efforts to stop the leakage, traffic congestion was witnessed.
EastMojo has been informed that the situation appears to be under control now.
According to reports, the tanker bearing registration number AS01FC5453 was heading from Guwahati to Upper Assam when it lost control and moved over the divider on the road before overturning on the opposite lane.
