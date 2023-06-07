Assam: 3F Oil Palm collaborates with state govt for ceremonial plantation

Lakhimpur: A momentous ceremonial plantation of oil palm under the National Mission on Edible Oil – Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) was organised by 3F Oil Palm in collaboration with Assam government at Bokanala, Baginadi Block, Lakhimpur on Wednesday, June 7.

The event which marked the commencement of oil palm development in the state was graced by Minister of Agriculture and Horticulture, Atul Bora.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The Department of Agriculture of Assam, the District Administration, Lakhimpur, and 3F Oil Palm marked the first Oil Palm Plantation under the NMEO-OP in Assam

.

The NMEO-OP initiative aims to uplift farming communities and contribute to India’s self-reliance in edible oils. It emphasizes the government’s commitment to the development and progress of the oil palm plantation sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjay Goenka, Managing Director and CEO, 3F Oil Palm, expressed his enthusiasm for this momentous occasion and said “The ceremonial plantation of Oil Palm under the NMEO-OP is a significant step towards the development of the Oil Palm industry in the state of Assam. It gives me immense pride to note that upon signing of the MoU with the government in December 2022, we are the first company to have commenced our investment and set up a state of the art nursery and commence plantation activities through this ceremonial plantation. We are committed in contributing to the progress of this sector in Assam and we aim to cover over 20,000 Ha of area under Oil Palm over the next 5 years”.

The ceremonial plantation of Oil Palm under NMEO-OP marks a significant milestone in North East’s agricultural development and will have a lasting positive impact on the region.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Assam: Major disaster averted as loaded gas-tanker flips in Sonapur

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









