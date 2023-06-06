Guwahati: In the wake of rising temperatures, some districts in Assam have advanced the school timing and rescheduled the classes of all educational institutions from 7.30 am.
The District Deputy Commissioners of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Kamrup (Metro) and other districts of Assam have issued instructions to educational institutions to reschedule classes.
According to the official notice, “The school timing for LP Schools is from 7:30 am till 12 noon. For ME schools, the classes are scheduled to start from 7:30 am till 12:30 pm and the classes for the HS schools will start from 7:30 am and continue till 1:00 pm…”
As per the notification, the timings have been changed in the interest of public wellbeing due to continuous rise of mercury levels and prevailing scorching heat.
On Monday, the maximum temperature in Lumding was recorded at 39.4 degrees Celsius, while Guwahati recorded 37 degrees Celsius, Silchar 37.2 degrees Celsius, Tezpur 36.9 degrees Celsius, North Lakhimpur 36.6 degrees Celsius and Goalpara at 36.8 degrees Celsius.
