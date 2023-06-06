Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state government has decided to do away with the class 10 board exams from 2024.
The decision comes in alignment with the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP 2020).
Speaking to media persons, Sarma said, “From next year, the class 10 examinations will be conducted at a school level and a new educational board will also be established in the state.”
He also assured that no one in the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will lose their jobs because of the new educational board.
It may be mentioned that SEBA was responsible for conducting the class 10 board exams.
CM Sarma further informed media persons that the SEBA and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will be merged into a common body which will conduct one common exam for those appearing their class 12 board exams.
The decision to merge SEBA and AHSEC was taken by Himanta Biswa Sarma back in 2021.
“Took a host of decisions at a review meeting with Elementary & Secondary Education Depts. These include merging all LP and nearby ME schools, SEBA & AHSEC, Elementary & Secondary Education Depts, among others,” he tweeted back in 2021.
