Guwahati: ‘World Environment Day’ celebrations turned horrific at the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border when a youth was shot dead by gunmen near Panbari village in Dhemaji district on Monday.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Boga Chutia from Dhemaji, was part of a group that was planting saplings in the bordering area to commemorate ‘World Environment Day’ when they came under fire from miscreants. Two others, identified as Pushp Gogoi and Manitur Gogoi, were rushed to the hospital in a critical state.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Condemning the incident, locals, including the leader of an influential student body, have urged the governments to fast-track border talks for an amicable solution.

Assam Jatiya Yuba Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) leader Ratul Borgohain said that “tensions have been running high near the border at Panbari in Jairampur.”

“Despite several complaints, the district administration has failed to take any concrete steps. It appears that today’s incident occurred due to the district administration’s ineptitude. We call on the district administration and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to resolve the issue after consulting with locals,” he stated, adding, “If Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu wishes to maintain cordial relations with us, he must identify the wrongdoers and punish them as per law.”

When asked about the incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that an investigation will be launched by the district administration and police.

“We have not been able to demarcate the boundary to date. Usually, these attacks are not carried out by neighbouring states. They are instead carried out by civilians over land disputes. The police will launch an investigation into this, and take action accordingly. The details of the case, such as the background, will be revealed during the investigation,” said Sarma.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Guwahati cyclists participate in cycle ride, plant trees on World Environment Day

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









