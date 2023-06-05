Nitin Gadkari lays foundation stone for two NH projects in Assam

New Delhi: Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday laid the foundation stone for two national highway (NH) projects in Assam.
The minister also inaugurated two NH projects in the northeastern state. The total cost of all the four projects is about Rs 1,450 crore.
Gadkari virtually laid the foundation stone for the construction 4-lane Mangaldai Bypass (15 km) on NH 15 at a project cost of 535 crore, and the construction of a 13 km four-lane Daboka-Parakhuwa stretch on NH 29 worth Rs 517 crore.
The 10-km Nagaon Bypass to Teliagaon 4-lane section of NH 127 built for Rs 247 crore and the Rs 156-crore Teliagaon-Rangagara 4-lane section of 8 KM built on the same NH 127 were dedicated to the nation by the minister.
In his address, Gadkari said Assam is moving in the direction of growth and development. The state government helped in early approvals related to land acquisition, environment clearances etc.
It is the direction of the Prime Minister to give priority to the development of road and infrastructure projects in Assam and the entire northeast. In this regard, agencies have been created to undertake road and infra projects in the northeastern states to provide them with better connectivity throughout the year, he said.
