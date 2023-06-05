Tura: A trader, originally from Assam, was assaulted on Monday morning near the village of Dumnikura, also in the same district by a group of three armed dacoits.

The trader, identified as Abdul Nur from Mankachar in Assam, was on his way to the weekly market of Rongrikimgre under Chokpot PS in South Garo Hills (SGH).

Police said the armed goons assaulted the trader at about 4 am on Monday morning, after he was stopped by the group who then looted Rs 25,000 from him.

The driver of the vehicle that the trader was travelling in as well as the handyman were present during the assault but they did not intervene as the looters brandished arms.

The vehicle was carrying vegetables to be sold in the weekly market.

A case has been registered and a police investigation is underway.

